Swimming is certainly one of the most complete sports both in terms of muscle and prevention, but it also helps to lose weight: here’s how to do it

Il I swim it is certainly one of the most complete sports both in terms of muscle and prevention. More and more people, in fact, decide to spend their free time in the pool to feel better physically and to disconnect from the daily routine. Compared to other activities such as running and cycling, for example, swimming guarantees less traumaticity of the exercise and above all it involves a more muscles. All this without neglecting the fact that it can burn up to 900 calories in an hour of activity.

The ways to lose weight with swimming: here’s how

As in any sport, even in swimming, to lose weight, you need to burn a higher number of calories than those consumed during the day with food. Crucial to achieving the goal is the intensity with which the activity takes place because it allows you to increase your heart rate, through which you train and burn fat.

To lose weight with swimmingyou have to swim at such a pace that the heart rate is between 60% and 70% of your maximum heart rate. The results cannot be seen immediately because first of all you get a muscle toning that compensates for any loss of fat burned with training. To lose weight, therefore, the speed with which you train will not count, but above all the heart rate that allows you to lose weight or not. It will therefore not help swimming in a gentle way for an extended period of time. Se you want to lose weight by swimming you have to swim at an intense pace, alternating a few laps at high speed with periods of recovery.

With this sport you can lose weight in the most sensitive points such as thighs, belly, hips and armsthose where adipose tissue typically accumulates more, managing to activate long-term metabolism.