how to prevent the ingestion of lithium coin batteries

If children accidentally swallow lithium coin batteriesthe consequences for their health can be very serious. Power Safelythe European information and awareness campaign presented at EAP Congress of Padua, has the objective of significantly reduce the risk of accidental ingestion.

In this article

Cases of ingestion of lithium coin batteries are on the rise

In the 2020have occurred 10,000 cases of ingestion of lithium coin batteries by children and more than half occurred in Europe. The number has more than quadrupled since 2002. The increase is growing hand in hand with the diffusion of these batteries, which currently power on average more than one in 10 devices in European homes.

Duracell recently interviewed 1,200 parents with children up to six years of age in Italy, the United Kingdom, France and Germany. The investigation revealed that the 98% of them does not think of lithium coin batteries as a potential danger to children. Only 46% say they keep them out of the reach of their children (compared to 71% for medicines). However, al 30% of parents have already experienced a case of accidental ingestion in the past and in 13% of the cases it was precisely this type of battery.

The European Power Safely campaign

To educate all the people most involved, how parentsfamily members, educators, pediatricians and other healthcare professionals, Duracell and EAP will share information that how to act in case of accidental ingestion and how to prevent the danger. EAP will promote the dissemination of videos and educational materials through its network of pediatric offices and hospital wards, maternity programs and conferences. While Duracell will disseminate useful videos, information and advice through its digital channels. Their Power Safely campaign also includes the involvement of institutions, to promote and strengthen preventive action.

The development of the “Baby Secure” technology

In order to help prevent the risk of ingestion, Duracell has recently developed “Baby Secure”. This technology provides, for their lithium coin batteries, a childproof packageimpossible to open with bare hands.

In addition, one is applied to the batteries most bitter and disgusting substance, capable of leading children to immediately spit it out if placed in their mouths. It’s about Bitrex®, the most bitter substance in the worlddesigned to taste foul and discourage the ingestion of dangerous products.

How to prevent accidental swallowing of batteries

What allows everyone to “charge in safety” is, first of all, to implement precautionary measures simple but important.

Identify devices in your home that are powered by lithium coin batteries (for example digital scales, digital thermometers and glucometers, car keys, small toys, etc…).

(for example digital scales, digital thermometers and glucometers, car keys, small toys, etc…). Seal the battery compartments properly e also store loose batteries, both charged and discharged, in a safe place and out of the reach of children.

«We are happy and proud that the EAP Congress was held in Italy and that it allowed us to launch the campaign in our country, where about 80% of families do not know the risks associated with ingesting coin-operated batteries at the lithium. This initiative adds another fundamental element to our commitment to the issue of child safety”., he declares Carmella IzzoVice President Southern Europe Duracell.

What are the risks for children?

The diameter of the lithium coin batteries is about 20mm, similar to that of a child’s esophagusThe reason why they could get stuck. If this happens, the saliva can set off an electrical circuit and cause a caustic reaction, which can burn the surrounding tissue. In just two hours, internal bleeding and serious, potentially even fatal infections can occur.

“If you suspect that a child has swallowed a lithium coin cell, you should take them to a pediatric emergency room as quickly as possible. Don’t hesitate to call an emergency ambulance, because time is of the essence,” he explains Stephen Del TorsoDirettore Generale European Academy of Paediatrics (EAP).

Read also…