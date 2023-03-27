Find out the early signs of Alzheimer’s and how to recognize them. The article will help you understand how to deal with the disease, what to do to prevent it, and how to improve your mental and cognitive health .

L’Alzheimer is a neurodegenerative disease that affects the brain, causing progressive loss of memory and cognitive functions. The disease usually starts slowly and gets worse over time. Let’s find out the first symptoms together: you can find them after the photo.

Alzheimer’s: the first symptoms.

Short-term memory difficulties: One of the earliest manifestations of Alzheimer’s is difficulty with short-term memory. People can forget recent information like what they ate for breakfast or who they talked to a few minutes ago.

Difficulty in abstract thinking: People with Alzheimer’s may have difficulty thinking abstractly, such as solving a math problem or understanding a metaphor.

Difficulty planning and organizing: People with Alzheimer’s may have difficulty planning and organizing daily activities, such as preparing lunch or grocery shopping.

Difficulty communicating: People with Alzheimer’s may have difficulty finding the right words to express themselves and may have difficulty following a conversation.

Difficulty in judging: People with Alzheimer’s may have difficulty making decisions and evaluating situations.

Orientation problems: People with Alzheimer’s may have difficulty orienting themselves in space and time, for example understanding where they are or what time it is.

It’s important to note that these signs can also be present in other medical conditions, so if you suspect you have Alzheimer’s or other cognitive disorders, it’s important to see a doctor.

Can Alzheimer’s be prevented?

Unfortunately, there is currently no cure for Alzheimer’s, but there are some actions that can help prevent or delay the onset of the disease.

Maintain a balanced diet: A balanced and nutrient-rich diet can help reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s. It is advisable to consume a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fish, lean meats and healthy fats such as olive oil. Maintain a healthy weight: Obesity can increase the risk of Alzheimer’s, so it’s important to maintain a healthy weight. Exercise regularly: Exercise can help improve cardiovascular health, reduce stress and increase blood flow to the brain. Maintain a mental activity: Mental activity can help keep the brain active and reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s. Reading, writing, crossword puzzles and memory games are just a few activities that can help. Maintain quality sleep: Quality sleep is important for overall brain health and may help prevent Alzheimer’s. Reduce the consumption of alcohol and cigarettes: Excessive alcohol consumption and cigarette use may increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

In short

In summary, the early signs of Alzheimer’s include difficulties with short-term memory, abstract thinking, organization, communication, judgment, and orientation. Recognizing these signs early can aid in prompt diagnosis and treatment.

