And young man from Cutral Co suffered a vascular injury after receiving a shot in the right leg while entering a store Pampas neighborhood. The entrance to the hospital local It was fast, although later it had to be carried out. referral to Neuquén because it required more complex attention. However, it was clarified that he is stable.

The attack occurred when the 18-year-old boy was trying to enter a store in Santa Teresita and Elordi, in the Pampa neighborhood of this city. It was 6:00 p.m. and he observed that two men were on board a motorcycle. One of them pulled out a weapon and without saying a word they fired a shot at her that affected her right leg.

The victim was able to explain to the police that he realized he had been hit by the bullet when he began to feel pain in his foot. An ambulance was immediately summoned to the place it arrived and arranged for the transfer to the guard of the Hospital of Media Complexity, in Cutral Co.

It was in the medical establishment that the police officers were able to interview and he managed to tell where he had been, but he did not want to make the complaint and explained that he did not have any kind of enmity with anyone for them to have attacked him in this way.

About two hours later, he was referred to the regional hospital of Neuquén because it was found that the lesion that had an entrance hole, but not an exit hole, was vascular and required greater complexity. However, it was clarified that the patient was stable.

The police began the investigation process without up to now there are people delayed for this aggression.



