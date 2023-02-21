Home Health How You Ride Disneyland’s NEWEST Attraction Is About to Change
Health

How You Ride Disneyland’s NEWEST Attraction Is About to Change

by admin
How You Ride Disneyland’s NEWEST Attraction Is About to Change

In case you missed it, Disneyland is going through some massive changes!

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in ToonTown

Not only is Downtown Disney getting a huge makeover, but Toontown is set to reopen soon, the 100th anniversary is in full swing, and so much more. Recently, a brand new ride opened in Disneyland and now that is already changing!

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway opened at Disneyland on January 27th with a virtual queue and the ability to purchase an Individual Lightning Lane. However, from February 22nd onward, the virtual queue is no more!

Mickey and the Beanstalk…

Scott Gustin shared on Twitter that the ride will be using a regular standby queue starting on February 22nd. No more fighting for a virtual queue time!

Individual Lightning Lanes will still be available for purchase — this means you can pay to skip the line at Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. This is not included in the purchase of Genie+.

Look for the Easter Eggs!

We’ll have to wait and see what the wait times will be like for this attraction, but we’re predicting that the lines will be pretty long since this is a newer ride.

Want to learn more about Genie+? Click here! We’ll continue to bring you the latest updates from the Disney parks, so stay tuned for more.

Rare Characters, Hidden Mickeys, and Imagineer Nods– See ALL the Easter Eggs in Disneyland’s Newest Ride!

Click below to subscribe

Have you been on Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland yet? Let us know in the comments!

See also  Fitbit launches Charge 5, the fitness tracker that has everything to be a smartwatch

You may also like

Rare diseases, ok to the new National Plan...

Psychosis. Questionnaire before a visit helps to identify...

Haemophilia B: new replacement therapy available in Italy

Too many parents give their children fever medicines...

“Different from Alzheimer’s, here are the symptoms and...

The alarming spread of bird flu does not...

Liquid biopsy, the blood test that monitors the...

Orthodontics, children’s smiles can be warning signs of...

Third chemotherapy for Messina Denaro in prison in...

Online psychotherapy, boom after the pandemic: how it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy