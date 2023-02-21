In case you missed it, Disneyland is going through some massive changes!

Not only is Downtown Disney getting a huge makeover, but Toontown is set to reopen soon, the 100th anniversary is in full swing, and so much more. Recently, a brand new ride opened in Disneyland and now that is already changing!

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway opened at Disneyland on January 27th with a virtual queue and the ability to purchase an Individual Lightning Lane. However, from February 22nd onward, the virtual queue is no more!

Scott Gustin shared on Twitter that the ride will be using a regular standby queue starting on February 22nd. No more fighting for a virtual queue time!

NEW: Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland will use a regular standby queue starting tomorrow (Feb. 22). A virtual queue will not be used. Individual Lightning Lane will continue to be offered. pic.twitter.com/XK6c58Htxm — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) February 21, 2023

Individual Lightning Lanes will still be available for purchase — this means you can pay to skip the line at Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. This is not included in the purchase of Genie+.

We’ll have to wait and see what the wait times will be like for this attraction, but we’re predicting that the lines will be pretty long since this is a newer ride.

Want to learn more about Genie+? Click here! We’ll continue to bring you the latest updates from the Disney parks, so stay tuned for more.

Have you been on Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland yet? Let us know in the comments!