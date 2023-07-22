Humanism and Ethical Challenges in Healthcare: Conference to Address Dehumanization of Medicine

Conference on Humanism and Ethical Challenges in Health to Take Place in Madrid

Madrid, Jul 22 (EFE) – The Madrid College of Physicians (ICOMEM) will be hosting a conference titled “Humanism and Ethical Challenges in Health in the 21st Century” as part of its program to commemorate its 125th anniversary. The event aims to address the growing dehumanization of medicine and will take place on November 24.

According to a statement released by the College, the conference will focus on exploring the ethical and dehumanizing consequences of implementing new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, big data, and genomics, in healthcare. The event will bring together doctors, pharmacists, lawyers, and patients who will discuss and analyze these issues.

The conference, which will be held both online and in-person at the ICOMEM Grand Amphitheatre, will feature more than twenty national and international experts from the United States, Canada, Europe, and Spain.

One of the highlights of the conference will be the screening of the documentary “Dying on the mountain. Dying in the city,” directed by Iñaki Peña. The documentary explores the ethical challenges in modern healthcare and will be followed by a discussion with the director.

Throughout the day, various panel discussions will take place, focusing on different aspects of ethical challenges in healthcare. One panel will delve into the intersection of ethical values, science, and health, with special attention paid to vulnerable situations. Another panel will examine the role of bioethics in contemporary society, considering the perspectives of patients, dependency, social order, law, and politics. The conference will also address the topic of conscientious objection, particularly regarding abortion and euthanasia, as well as the importance of the Hippocratic Oath and neo-Hippocratic values in healthcare training and education.

Manuel Martínez-Sellés, the president of the Madrid College of Physicians and one of the organizers of the event, expressed concerns about the trivialization of acts that violate the code of ethics in medicine. He emphasized the importance of human, compassionate, and empathetic assistance provided by doctors in an era where many tasks are being automated.

The conference is co-organized by the Madrid College of Pharmacists, whose president, Manuel Martínez del Peral, highlighted the revolutionary impact of digitization and artificial intelligence in various aspects of life, including healthcare. He stressed the necessity of not disregarding the ethical and humanist component, especially in healthcare professions that deal with people.

The conference, which is free to attend, aims to shed light on the humanistic aspects of healthcare and to foster dialogue and understanding among healthcare professionals, practitioners, and patients.

npo/xh

1012115

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

