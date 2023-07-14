Hypertension and diet, the cardiologist’s anti-stress advice to face the record heat

Vacation time. After a year of work finally relax. Does the heart rest too? Partly yes.

On vacation you sleep more, and with sleep the muscle slows down its beats and the pressure is reduced. As it happens every night. Only on vacation we don’t set the alarm clock anymore. Even the daily stress disappears. And this contributes to the reduction of frequency and pressure, since the adrenergic hormones (those produced in times of stress) are reduced. Circadian rhythms (those regulated by sleep-wake rhythm) change, but not significantly enough to cause major changes in heart function.

The correct eating habits

On the other hand, eating habits often change. On vacation we eat more, and this is undoubtedly a potential danger especially for heart patients and for people who have cardiovascular risk factors such as diabetics. It is obviously advisable to choose foods that are easy to digest, especially fruit and vegetables, and to limit red meats and sausages. And limit cheeses, especially aged ones, which are richer in cholesterol. Green light instead to fish (not crustaceans or mussels) rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids, a real help for our arteries.

The advices

Advice for hypertensives: Measure blood pressure more often than usual if you are taking antihypertensive drugs. The heat, in fact, causes vasodilation of the arteries and, consequently, a reduction in pressure. If it drops too much, it is better to consult your cardiologist to decide together whether it is not the case to reduce some of the drugs.

If you go to the mountains the speech can be different. The heat may not be that high but going above a certain altitude can cause a rise in pressure. It is not useful to change the therapy immediately, but to have a drug available for emergencies. Your doctor will be able to recommend the most suitable one.

The hypotheses, on the other hand, will have to deal with a pressure which, with the heat, could drop significantly. It is therefore necessary to hydrate abundantly and, perhaps, eat slightly more salty. Be careful if you sunbathe. Don’t get up suddenly. Low pressure could cause some dizziness or fainting. Better to get up “in slow motion” allowing the heart to adapt to the new position especially if you are elderly and therefore the arteries and the heart are no longer what they used to be.

Antonio Rebuzzi

Professor of Cardiology

Catholic University, Rome

© breaking latest news

