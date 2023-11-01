Home » Hypophosphatasia (HPP) – hardly anyone knows about this rare disease
Health

Hypophosphatasia (HPP) – hardly anyone knows about this rare disease

by admin
Hypophosphatasia (HPP) – hardly anyone knows about this rare disease

Munich – Hypophosphatasia (HPP) is a rare, genetic bone metabolic disease with diverse and non-specific symptoms that can easily be confused with other diseases. People who suffer from this disease are talked about far too rarely. That’s why, together with the patient organization HPP Deutschland eV, we use the HPP Awareness Day, which takes place every year on October 30th, to raise awareness about the disease.

Giving HPP a face

With our campaign “Looks like… but it’s HPP!” We want to draw attention to the people who live with HPP: They describe their experiences with HPP in short, animated graphic recordings Symptoms and the path to the correct diagnosis, remember theirs Childhood and youthtell about theirs Living with the disease and share yours Wishes and goals. One aspect always remains central: those affected want community, exchange and support – and they can find this in self-help groups like HPP eV.

The videos and further information about HPP and the “Looks like… but it’s HPP” initiative can be found at www.lebenmitHPP.de.

See also  Flood in Emilia-Romagna: red alert. The premier tomorrow in the region, 36 thousand displaced - breaking latest news

You may also like

Israel – Hamas at war, today’s news |...

Pumpkin: The Pros and Cons for High Blood...

Heart transplant: Second patient dies after pig heart...

Changes in blood pressure could increase the risk...

The Rise of Silent Walking: A Trending Outdoor...

Orthodontics in children: When to start treatment

Barcelona to Become Home of Spain’s First Specialized...

Halloween makeup: advice for adults on how to...

Protecting Public Health Professionals: The Urgent Need for...

Corona causes prevention spending to double – health...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy