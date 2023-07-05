What are adenoids and how to intervene in the operating room

The adenoids (or pharyngeal tonsils) are a part of the lymphatic system located in the back of the throat, behind the nose. What if they become inflamed.

The pharyngeal tonsils are made up of lymphoid tissue and play an important role in defending our body against infections. Sometimes adenoids can cause problems and require medical attention.

What are adenoids and what are their symptoms (tantasalute.it)

The adenoids are glands that are part of the immune system. They play a key role in fighting infections, especially in childhood. However, sometimes they can become enlarged and cause breathing problems or other complications.

Swollen adenoids symptoms and causes

When the adenoids are enlarged, they can cause several symptoms that can vary from person to person. Some common symptoms include breathing problems such as nasal congestion, snoring, and mouth open while sleeping. Other symptoms may be sore throat, recurring otitis media, impaired hearing, and a constant runny nose.

Adenoids, how surgery takes place – Tantasalute.it

Enlarged pharyngeal tonsils can be caused by several factors. One of the main reasons is bacterial or viral upper respiratory infection, such as a cold or sinusitis. Also, adenoids can become enlarged due to allergies or inflammatory reactions.

The cure for enlarged adenoids varies depending on the severity of symptoms and other factors. In some cases, your doctor may recommend a conservative approach, which includes pharmacological therapy and symptom monitoring. However, if the symptoms persist and compromise the patient’s quality of life, a surgery called adenoidectomy, which consists in the surgical removal of the pharyngeal tonsils, may be necessary. L’adenoidectomia it is a common and effective intervention to treat this problem.

The operation is usually performed in general anesthesia and involves the complete removal of the adenoids. It is a surgery relatively simple and safe, but as with any medical procedure, some risks and complications can occur.

During the recovery period After tonsillectomy, it’s important to follow your doctor’s directions to speed healing. This may include taking pain or inflammation medications, following a soft food diet for a few days, and avoiding strenuous exercise for a short time.

Bottom line, tonsil inflammation can cause breathing problems and other complications. If the symptoms are persistent and interfere with the patient’s quality of life, surgery may be needed to remove them. However, it is important to always consult a doctor to evaluate the specific case and determine the best possible treatment.

