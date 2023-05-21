Hypothesis of abuse of a 19-year-old American: she was found bleeding in a nightclub in Milan, investigations underway – Virgilio News

15
- Hypothesis of abuse of a 19-year-old American: she was found bleeding in a nightclub in Milan, investigations underway Virgil News
- Milan, goes to the bathroom in the disco and comes back bleeding: investigations in progress THE DAY
- 19-year-old tourist rescued outside Tocqueville: “I don’t remember anything” MilanoToday.it
- 19-year-old girl found bleeding in a Milan nightclub: “She doesn’t remember anything, she’s in shock” leggo.it
- Milan, the 19-year-old American found bleeding in the disco: “They raped me in the bathroom” THE DAY
- See full coverage on Google News