I BRING – Greetings – News – EUROPE

In general, to what extent would you support or oppose the legalization of cannabis in the UK? This is the question posed by the British government’s statistics office to a group of 2,933 adults.

Strong support is given by 17% of respondents.

34% would tend to be in favour.

16% would tend to be against it.

18% strongly against.

And finally, 15% do not express an opinion.

51%, therefore (17+34), would be in favor of legalisation.