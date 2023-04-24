I BRING – Greetings – News – EUROPE

4
In general, to what extent would you support or oppose the legalization of cannabis in the UK? This is the question posed by the British government’s statistics office to a group of 2,933 adults.
CHI PAGA I BRING
the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)
Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful
DONATE NOW
Strong support is given by 17% of respondents.
34% would tend to be in favour.
16% would tend to be against it.
18% strongly against.
And finally, 15% do not express an opinion.
51%, therefore (17+34), would be in favor of legalisation.
the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)
Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful
DONATE NOW