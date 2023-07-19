I BRING – Greetings – News – GHANA

Ghana recently became the latest country to approve the legalization of medical cannabis. A few days ago the parliament approved the “Narcotics Control Commission Bill, 2023”. The measure mandates the Ghanaian Home Ministry to issue licenses for cannabis cultivation.

In 2020, the Ghanaian parliament passed a bill authorizing the production of low-THC cannabis for medical and research purposes. However, the nation’s Supreme Court later found the measure unconstitutional and, as a result, kept the ban in place. The measure approved in recent days in Ghana appears to directly address the legal complaints filed.

Ghana’s economy currently ranks 10th among African nations, however it ranks 74th globally. The average salary in Ghana is around GHS 60,340 which converts to around USD 5,292. It goes without saying that a robust and thriving medical cannabis industry would greatly benefit the citizens of Ghana through a boost to economic development and job creation.

The economic benefit for Ghana is in addition to the welfare benefits that will be afforded to patients under the new law. As with any country, Ghana is home to countless patients who could benefit from cannabis-based therapies.

The new law will not mean that every patient receives safe access, however, it will be a welcome policy change for the patients who can be helped.

The African nation joins a growing list of other countries on the continent such as Morocco and South Africa that have taken steps to modernize their medical cannabis policies.

Africa is still home to some of the strictest cannabis policies in the world and international cannabis observers need to be aware of this fact. What African nations like Ghana are implementing may not be the best medical cannabis policy globally, however, they are considerably better than outright prohibition.

(ICBC International Business Conference del 17/07/2023)

CHI PAGA I BRING

the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)

Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful

DONATE NOW

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

