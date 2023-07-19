Home » The daughter-in-law of the municipal secretary of the Lega Clavier was attacked in broad daylight and taken to hospital [notiziediprato.it]
News

The daughter-in-law of the municipal secretary of the Lega Clavier was attacked in broad daylight and taken to hospital [notiziediprato.it]

by admin
The daughter-in-law of the municipal secretary of the Lega Clavier was attacked in broad daylight and taken to hospital [notiziediprato.it]

19.07.2023 h 20:34 comments

The daughter-in-law of the municipal secretary of the Lega Clavier was attacked in broad daylight and taken to hospital

The 25-year-old victim was walking home when two people jumped into the action. The woman managed to reach the door and ask her husband for help. It happened in the Soccorso area. Clavier: “City out of control”

Attacked in broad daylight by two men on her way home from work. Bad adventure that happened to the daughter-in-law of the municipal secretary of the League, Luis Micheli Clavier. The 25-year-old woman of Chinese origin, fresh from her wedding last weekend, defended herself and managed to reach the front door and ring the bell to ask her husband for help. The two criminals, who almost certainly aimed at the young woman’s purse, left on a moped. It happened in via Siena around 7.30 pm today, Wednesday 19 July. The police and an ambulance intervened on the spot and transported the victim to the emergency room for all the necessary investigations. The shock of what happened is understandable. The attack took place a stone’s throw from the front door, in the internal parking lot reserved for residents. “Situation now out of control – commented Clavier – we think of the Urban jungle that we still haven’t understood what it is and what it is for and in the meantime muggings and robberies take place at all hours. A city in shambles as evidenced by the many reports of degradation and on the illegality that the League proposes every day”. The investigations are ongoing. The cameras installed in the area could give answers to the investigators.

See also  Tech companies focus on women's health

Associated local editions: Prato

Date of the news:
19.07.2023 h 20:34

comments powered by

Type at least 3 characters.

You may also like

National basketball tournament in Quibdó

Bitcoin Miner Sheltered From Recent Decrease By CoinTelegraph

The Red Crescent: 17 injuries during the storming...

Elon Musk urges disclosure of how aid to...

Giulia Tramontano, on the tombstone the image of...

44 degree steamer without air conditioning… Passengers trapped...

Avalanche tragedy in Quetame already leaves 15 people...

E-procurement: the FAQs relating to the Technical Rules...

The number of Internet service subscriptions is about...

Former Venezuelan Intelligence Director Hugo Carvajal Faces Narcoterrorism...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy