The daughter-in-law of the municipal secretary of the Lega Clavier was attacked in broad daylight and taken to hospital [notiziediprato.it]

The daughter-in-law of the municipal secretary of the Lega Clavier was attacked in broad daylight and taken to hospital

The 25-year-old victim was walking home when two people jumped into the action. The woman managed to reach the door and ask her husband for help. It happened in the Soccorso area. Clavier: “City out of control”

Attacked in broad daylight by two men on her way home from work. Bad adventure that happened to the daughter-in-law of the municipal secretary of the League, Luis Micheli Clavier. The 25-year-old woman of Chinese origin, fresh from her wedding last weekend, defended herself and managed to reach the front door and ring the bell to ask her husband for help. The two criminals, who almost certainly aimed at the young woman’s purse, left on a moped. It happened in via Siena around 7.30 pm today, Wednesday 19 July. The police and an ambulance intervened on the spot and transported the victim to the emergency room for all the necessary investigations. The shock of what happened is understandable. The attack took place a stone’s throw from the front door, in the internal parking lot reserved for residents. “Situation now out of control – commented Clavier – we think of the Urban jungle that we still haven’t understood what it is and what it is for and in the meantime muggings and robberies take place at all hours. A city in shambles as evidenced by the many reports of degradation and on the illegality that the League proposes every day”. The investigations are ongoing. The cameras installed in the area could give answers to the investigators.

