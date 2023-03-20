One out of three Italians is inclined to buy foods that contain edible insects. The data emerged from a research carried out by the University of Bergamo presented during the event ‘Insect-based foods: what do consumers think?’ which took place on Friday 17 March at the university. According to the researchers, most consumers would eat insects to satisfy their curiosity and to experiment with innovative foods. As they then underlined, the sector has grown considerably in recent years: with the entry into force in 2018 of the EU legislation (EU Reg. 2015/2283) – which legitimizes the consumption of insects and the possibility of breeding and introducing insects on the market and derived flours – the sector is dynamic and it is estimated that it will grow further. In Europe, in particular, the market value of novel food is preparing to triple, going from 82 million dollars in 2018 to 261 million expected in 2023. As highlighted by Ipiff, a non-profit organization that represents the interests of the insect sector , the current production is based on a few thousand tons (considering the volumes destined for both the feed and food sectors), while investments have already exceeded one billion euros and are estimated to reach three billion in 2025. Among the personalities who attended during the event we would like to point out Steven Barbosa, public affairs manager for Ipiff, Carlotta Totaro Fila, founder of Alia Insect Farm, a start-up that aims to create the first 100% Italian cricket supply chain, and Giovanni Malanchini, director of the Lombardy region.

(Alimentando.info)