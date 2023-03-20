Estrima, the company at the head of the group of the same name and producer of Birò (in the photo), the smallest four-wheeled electric vehicle, will be present at the Autonomy Mobility World Expo 2023 (AMWE 2023). And the largest annual event dedicated to new sustainable urban mobility solutions to be held in Paris in two days, exactly on 22 and 23 March.

For the occasion, Estrima, which will be present with its own exhibition stand, at the Porte de Versailles center will present the innovative version of Birò – the smallest four-wheeled electric vehicle – after the official announcement which took place last November at the EICMA, the motorcycle sector show in Milan and participation in Lyon Mobility from 23 to 26 February.

Furthermore, on this occasion there will be the awards of the Autonomy Mobility Innovation Awards in which Estrima has been included in the Smart Mobility Cities category, where the best solutions that allow the transformation of the sustainable mobility sector are awarded.

More than a year after the listing of Estrima, the new version of Birò is just one of the many goals achieved under the guidance of the CEO – Ludovico Maggiore and the President – Matteo Maestri.