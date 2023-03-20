The Polish ski jumper Dawid Kubacki ended his season prematurely for personal reasons. His wife Marta was hospitalized and is in mortal danger, as the 33-year-old announced on Instagram on Monday.

“She’s in good hands, she’s a strong girl, I know she’ll fight it,” Kubacki wrote on a photo showing his wife with their two young children.

The Polish world-class athlete left Norway prematurely on Sunday and skipped the second ski flying in Vikersund. “Of course that’s the end of the season for me, but that’s not important now,” Kubacki wrote.