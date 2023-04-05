Home Health I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY
The General Government Account (GA) and estimates for households and corporations presented in this news release are part of the Quarterly Institutional Sector Accounts. The data relating to public administrations are commented in raw form, while those relating to households and companies in seasonally adjusted form.
In the fourth quarter of 2022, the net debt of the PAs as a ratio to GDP was -5.6% (-4.9% in the same quarter of 2021).
The primary balance of public administrations (debt net of interest expense) was negative, with an impact on GDP of -0.7% (-1.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021).
The current balance of public administrations was positive, with an incidence on GDP of 1.3% (3.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021).
The tax burden was equal to 50.5%, a reduction of 1 percentage point compared to the same period of the previous year.
The disposable income of consumer households increased by 0.8% compared to the previous quarter, while final consumption grew by 3.0%.
The propensity to save of consumer families was 5.3%, down by 2.0 percentage points compared to the previous quarter.
Against a 4.7% change in the implicit consumption deflator, household purchasing power decreased by 3.7% compared to the previous quarter.

The profit share of non-financial corporations, at 44.8%, increased by 1.9 percentage points from the previous quarter.
The investment ratio of non-financial corporations, equal to 24.4%, decreased by 0.4 percentage points compared to the previous quarter.

The comment
In the fourth quarter of 2022, general government debt, equal to -5.6% of GDP, worsened by 0.7 percentage points compared to the same quarter of 2021. Instead, the balance improved by 0.5 percentage points primary. The growth in household disposable income (+0.8%), accompanied by particularly strong growth in consumer prices in the same quarter, led to a ssignificant decrease in purchasing power (-3.7%). The stability of final consumption expenditure (+3% in nominal terms) was therefore accompanied by a marked decline in the savings rate.

