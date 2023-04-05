Original title: James 37+5+6 thick eyebrows 21+14 Lakers narrowly beat the Jazz in overtime to usher in 4 consecutive victories

On April 5th, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued to be fierce. Among them, the Los Angeles Lakers narrowly beat the Utah Jazz 135-133 in overtime and won 4 consecutive victories, while the Jazz suffered a 3-game losing streak. The team beat the Jazz for the first time this season. “Brown Eyebrows” Davis had 21 points, 14 rebounds and 6 assists, while James had 37 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists.

The score of the four quarters (the Lakers in front): 34-33, 34-24, 29-36, 27-31, 11-9. Lakers: Vanderbilt 6 points, James 37 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists, Davis 21 points, 14 rebounds and 6 assists, Reeves 28 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists, Schroeder 18 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists, Brown 3 4 rebounds, Hachimura 17 points and 6 rebounds. Jazz: Samanic 12 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists, Olynyk 23 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists, Abaki 22 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, Tucker 23 points, 4 rebounds and 7 assists, Jones 16 points, 8 rebounds, Deng En had 10 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, Fontecchio had 6 points, and Sexton had 15 points and 3 assists.

After the opening game, the Jazz started 5-0 at home. Reeves and Vanderbilt scored consecutive three-pointers, and James and Davis also hit successively. The “James combination” led the Lakers to a wave of 12-5 The attack wave successfully overtook the score to 20-14, and Brother Nongmei scored 10 points in a row. Abaki hit his second three-pointer, and he contributed 10 points in the first quarter. James once led the Lakers to a 6-0 spurt, but the Jazz substitute Fontacchio scored two three-pointers in a row. The Lakers’ blue-collar Reeves responded with 3 points and scored 2+1. Scored 9 points, but the Lakers’ offense was fully restricted after Brother Nongmei took a break. The Jazz responded with a wave of 10-5 attacks in the last 1 minute and 40 seconds. At the end of the first quarter, the Jazz chased the score to 33-34.

In the second quarter, James started the singles mode. He made his first three-pointer, scored three consecutive offenses, and led the team to re-establish the lead 46-39. Samanic made a long three-pointer, while Olynik and Jones hit the inside successively. The Jazz responded with a 7-3 spurt to narrow the point difference again. After James rested, Rui Hachimura became a surprise player. He played an inside single and then hit a 3-pointer to help the Lakers stabilize the situation. The half-time plus-minus value was the second highest on the team. After that, Zhan Mei connected, and Davis staged an alley-oop dunk. The Zhan Mei team scored 32 points at halftime. After a wave of 8-3 spurts, the Lakers successfully expanded the point difference to more than 10 points. After two quarters, the Lakers led 68-57.

In the third quarter, the Lakers suddenly misfired at the beginning of the attack. The team only scored 3 points in the first 3 minutes and 27 seconds. Samanic made a long-range three-pointer, Talen Horton-Tucker continued to kill the inside line when facing the former owner, and the Jazz responded with a wave of 11-3 attacks to narrow the point difference to 3 points. James first assisted Vanderbilt to hit a 3-pointer, and then he also hit a 3-pointer. Zhan Huang used a 9-2 spurt to bring the point difference back to 10 points. Vanderbilt received a technical foul for waving a towel off the court to interfere with free throws. Substitute Jones scored two consecutive three-pointers to stop the Lakers. As before, the Jazz once again narrowed the point difference to 1 point while Big Eyebrow was resting. At the critical moment, Reeves made two free throws, while Rui Hachimura contributed 4 points, and he scored 17 points in three quarters. After three quarters, the Lakers suppressed the Jazz by 4 points 97-93.

In the last quarter, the Lakers continued to hit the iron at the start, and the Jazz completed a 6-0 spurt and successfully overtook the score. Schroeder made a 3-pointer to end the scoring drought, James dunked in a fast break, and with Brown’s three-pointer, the Lakers led 109-102 by 7 points. With 5 minutes left, the Jazz blew the charge again, Tucker attacked inside, and Abaki hit a 3-pointer. This time, the “Zhanmei combination” scored 8 points in a row, expanding the point difference to 8 points again. After that, Reeves suddenly opened up. He made a long three-pointer and scored 7 points in a row to expand the point difference to 10 points. Just when everything seemed to have no suspense, the Jazz used a wave of 13-3 attacks to tie the score to 124 with 11 seconds left. James missed the lore, and the two teams entered overtime.

In overtime, Olynik scored 2+1 against Schroeder, and James made a strong three-pointer. Queen Zhan gave a big cap and dunked in the frontcourt, but Olynik scored another 3 points. After James stormed the inside and made two free throws, the Lakers led 133-132. At the critical moment, James forced a layup to help the Lakers seal the victory. James contributed 9 points in overtime. In the end, the Lakers narrowly beat the Utah Jazz 135-133 in overtime and achieved 4 consecutive victories, while the Jazz suffered a 3-game losing streak.

Lakers starters: Schroder, Reeves, James, Vanderbilt, Anthony Davis

Jazz starters: Tucker, Abaki, Samanic, Olynyk, Azubuike

(beard)Return to Sohu to see more





Editor: