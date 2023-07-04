I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

A decision that made a lot of noise. In the United States, on Friday, June 30, the Supreme Court allowed some companies to discriminate against LGBTQ+ people for the first time, reports BFMTV. Companies whose services have creative value can refuse services to this type of customer if they believe that this goes against their moral or religious values, based on the principle of freedom of expression. This is a new conservative turn by this high institution, in the aftermath of the vote to end positive discrimination in American universities and a year after the repeal of Roe v. Wading.

These commercial discriminations against LGBTQ+ people were allowed as part of a lawsuit filed by Lorie Smith, owner of a marriage website company, against Colorado law.

Freedom of expression as an argument

To defend himself, he invoked the First Amendment to the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of expression. After losing in an appeals court, the American decided to take her case to the Supreme Court. A first hearing was held in December 2022. This Friday, June 30, the majority of this high court voted, six votes to three, in favor of the complainant.

This decision widely divides the United States: the conservative fringe of the country is delighted with this news, while the more progressive are sorry. For Sarah Kate Ellis, president of the queer community advocacy group GLAAD, this “will hurt and stigmatize LGBT+ families”. “This is yet another example of a court that is out of touch with the vast majority of Americans,” she added. “The US Supreme Court has rightly reaffirmed that the government cannot force Americans to say things they don’t believe,” said Kristen Wagoner, general counsel of the Christian Association and the conservative Alliance Defending Freedom. The woman refuses to offer her services to homosexual couples. According to her, the legislation of this State which, since 2008, punishes discrimination based on sexual orientation with a fine, forces her to transmit “a message” contrary to her Christian beliefs. “I want to create unique sites to celebrate the beauty of marriage between a man and a woman,” she proclaimed a few months ago, according to Madmoizelle. “Colorado is trying to force me to […] promote ideas contrary to my faith”.

