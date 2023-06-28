“I come from Sport”. Here are the names of the winning clubs of the contest created by the FIGC youth and school sector on the subject of “Sport and Integration”

More than 300 youth sector companies and schools have participated in the programme “#IOVENGODALLOSPORT” within the project “Sport and Integration” developed by Sports and Health and funded by Ministry of Labor and Social Policies.

The course, which is part of the campaign for the promotion of “positive support” and the culture of inclusion, saw an important synergy with the Italian Football Federationaimed at reaching capillarily the young footballers and young footballers of the “football schools” and the students of the Primary and Secondary Schools of 1st and 2nd Grade participating in educational-sports projects throughout the national territory.

By participating in the contest #IOVENGODALLOSPORT, everyone was able to share their story of sport and integration through the elaboration of a final video, the result of the work of reflection and study of the theme to which technicians, managers and sport psychologists contributed.

The project evaluation Commission, among the 117 final documents received, selected three companies, one for each area of ​​Italy (North, Central and Southern Italy), which will be assigned equipped play spaces aimed at promoting inclusion through sport and football. Furthermore, a special prize of an experiential nature was awarded, consisting of participation in an event of the Italian national football teams at the Federal Technical Center of Coverciano. All participating schools will receive a sports material kit from the Italian Football Federation.

WINNING VIDEO PROJECTS:

AC Milan (Milan-Lombardy)

US Sales Calcio ASD (Florence-Tuscany)

ASD Toria (Salerno-Campania)

The AC Milan company has already expressed its willingness to donate its prize to build a playing field in a suburb of the city of Milan in collaboration with the Milan Foundation.

SPECIAL AWARD

The society ASD Peligna Academy (L’Aquila-Abruzzo) was instead selected to participate in an event of the Italian national football team at the Federal Technical Center of Coverciano.

THE “Sport and Integration” PROJECT is a project made by Sport e Salute S.p.A. and funded by Ministry of Labor and Social Policies, from the National Fund for Migration Policies 2021. The initiative was born in the context of a program agreement, signed between the Minister of Labor and Social Policies and the Minister for Youth Policies and Sport in 2020, for the definition of a multi-year plan of interventions that promote sport as a tool for dialogue, social inclusion and the fight against discrimination. The project finds its declination in specific interventions aimed at enhancing the role of sport as a tool for inclusion, supporting the creation of virtuous networks and promoting good practices in the sports world and the third sector, also in order to promote the cohesion of local communities .

To give a greater impetus to the project, the FIGCacross the Youth and School Sectorthe campaign claimed “I come from sports” with other various territorial initiatives and in particular through the contest #IOVENGODALLOSPORT.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

