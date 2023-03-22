ansa Matthew Messina Money he admitted having ordered the kidnapping of little Giuseppe Di Matteo, but not having committed his murder, unloading the responsibility for having ordered the child’s suppression on Giovanni Brusca. Giuseppe Di Matteo, 12 years old, was kidnapped, in the stables of Villabate (Palermo) where he went on horseback, on November 23, 1993, to induce Father Santino Di Matteo, who had become a collaborator with justice, to retract his revelations. After an ordeal lasting more than two years, on 11 January 1996 Giovanni Brusca gave the order to kill the child: the child was strangled and dissolved in acid.

The boss, as reported by the Livesicilia.it website, thus answered the questions of the investigating judge Alfredo Montalto. While waiting for a second thought from his father Santino, Giuseppe was transferred from one prison to another in the provinces of Palermo, Trapani, Agrigento.

The first farm to which he was taken, hooded and locked in the trunk of a car, was in Campobello di Mazara, the very town of Messina Denaro’s last hideout. Here the little boy spent a period of his horrible imprisonment in the country house of Giuseppe Costa, a loyal follower of the fugitive boss at the time. Then, the killing.

In the meantime, news is coming from the L’Aquila prison about the godfather’s health: he has completed his cycle of chemotherapy and is taking drugs, but tests and checks continue.

