“I don’t apologize about Wojtyla, he knew the truth. The Vatican can close the case if it wants”

“I have never apologized because I have never offended anyone, I thought it appropriate to play an audio, then that I said that sentence, that Wojtyla secretly came out, it is a sentence that everyone said, it was not considered a serious matter but someone wanted to tie this situation to the words of this member of the Magliana band”.

Pietro Orlandi, interviewed by “Verissimo”, returning to the storm triggered by his declarations on the nocturnal outings of St. John Paul II, returned to speak of the case of the disappearance of his sister, Emanuela Orlandi and on the alleged involvement of the Banda della Magliana.

“When those documents came out, everyone branded them false, ridiculous, even the Vatican, however, they never answered my question why they were in a safe in the Prefecture of Economic Affairs. I have not abandoned that lead, I think Emanuela was taken there and more than the Banda della Magliana it has Renatino De Pedis to do with it, Emanuela was taken to blackmail someone, De Pedis was used as a labourer”, he said about the trail of a kidnapped Emanuela and then transferred to a convent in England .

“The Vatican – he accused – has been doing everything for 40 years to prevent the truth from coming out, otherwise I cannot explain all the behaviors of these 40 years”. However, “I took the investigation opened by the prosecutors from Oltretevere as a positive thing – he says -, it will have to take us somewhere, in my opinion this investigation could last very little because I have always said it, with a a little good will could make it last a very short time”.

Orlandi also spoke of Wojtyla comparing him to the father figure and affirming that one was a “negative” figure, that is Wojtyla, and the other “positive”, the father: “He died in 2004 – he said – it was another moment dark, within a year two people died, in 2004 my father, in 2005 Wojtyla, they are the two people who kept me tied to this story, Wojtyla in the negative because I have always been convinced that he knew what had happened to Emenuela, I remember when he came to our house and spoke to us about international terrorism, he assured us that he would do everything possible but then he allowed silence and code of silence to descend on this affair, he kept silent until the end, this is what happened for Ratzinger and Pope Francis did it for ten years, perhaps now they have understood that silence is not needed, however I cannot forget these past 40 years and I have deleted the word forgiveness from the vocabulary”.

“When I hear the statement from the secretary of state, Parolin – he then added – I am happy that he says that with this investigation we must shed light on a mother who is suffering, but this mother is now 93 years old and in these 40 years it doesn’t seem that no one has torn their clothes for her”







