I had suspicions, but hoped I was wrong

Martina Mucci, a 29-year-old waitress, was attacked and scarred in Prato on the night of February 21 last year. Her ex-boyfriend and two other accomplices ended up in the cell for the violent beating.

There is also Martina Mucci’s ex-boyfriendthe waitress beaten and scarred on her way home from work on February 21, among three arrested now in prison in Prato.

The man is considered the instigator of the attack and together with him the police investigators arrested an intermediary and one of the two attackers. They are Italians between the ages of 19 and 21, all residing in the province of Florence: they would have acted by scarring the young woman in exchange for a few hundred euros.

All are accused of serious injuries, permanent disfigurement of the face, aggravated robbery in competition. Martina learned about her ex-boyfriend’s arrest from the press. “I had told the police of my suspicions the day after the attack even if I never imagined that my ex could go that far. I loved him so much”, the words of the woman, who still bears the signs of the violent beating on her his face, to the newspaper The nation.

“I don’t sleep well, I have nightmares – he added -. I hope I have lifted a weight, that I can start living again even if it won’t be easy. What happened to me was terrible”. The 29-year-old and her ex now in prison had been in a relationship that went on for about a year and they broke up a month before the attack. “We had disagreements – explained the woman – There had been some quarrels but nothing to suggest such a reaction. We had worked together and I was very fond of him. This I mean. I trusted him.”

Martina Mucci was attacked by two unknown men while she was returning home from work at night, it was around 2 in the morning on February 21st.

Three people were therefore arrested and instead a fourth man is still being identified, the one that would have materially scarred the girl. According to what the prosecutor Giuseppe Nicolosi reports, the motive is to be ascribed to jealousy so much as to devise “a posthumous punitive action against the young woman”.

Against the three arrested, explained the prosecutor, “serious indications of guilt”. The ideation phase of the plan to deface it is contested by the principal. There are “explicit interceptions” and it seems that the people hired have carried out “similar actions in the province of Florence”.