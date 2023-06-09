Home » I have suffered from recurring herpes zoster for decades, can getting the vaccine eradicate it?
Health

I have suffered from recurring herpes zoster for decades, can getting the vaccine eradicate it?

by admin
I have suffered from recurring herpes zoster for decades, can getting the vaccine eradicate it?

Vaccination for Herpes zoster it has a 95% effectiveness in reducing cases of recurrence of zoster and also in postherpetic neuralgia. It is a very modern polysaccharide vaccine which, compared to the old vaccine which was formed with a live virus, has a very low adverse event rate and is well tolerated. Two doses are needed and it is recommended from the age of 60, especially in immunosuppressed subjects, oncological and hematological patients, diabetics and in patients with various heart diseases.

I had the chickenpox vaccine as a child, am I protected from shingles?

This vaccine also protects against herpetic recurrence, which in some population groups, especially diabetic patients, has a very significant impact on neuropathy and chronic pain, thus requiring a therapeutic approach that can last even several months. It should be added that the vaccine is also associated with a reduction in cardiovascular events: in fact, a persistent relapsing viral infection leads to inflammation that causes, or in any case predisposes, other problems, mainly cardiac and oncological.

Type 1 and 2 diabetes: the new guidelines on recommended vaccinations

Send your questions to [email protected]

* Marco Falcone is SIMIT Secretary, infectious disease specialist at the Clinic of Infectious Diseases, Pisan Hospital, Department of Clinical and Experimental Medicine, University of Pisa

See also  The alarm bell of dysphagia could be one of these symptoms that we sometimes ignore

You may also like

Authorization to reduce the minimum hours of pharmacy...

The Prevention Act – relaunch planned – health...

What is the recommended amount of cod to...

Brain tumors: here are the symptoms and the...

Compass for the soul plays down mental illnesses

Online bathing water map updated: Baden-Württemberg’s bathing lakes...

Berlusconi, new health problems: admitted to San Raffaele

IF YOU WAKE UP LATE YOU EAT WORSE...

Yoga: Effects on the body and psyche –...

Sport and prevention, the Health Tour arrives in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy