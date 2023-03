Spahn in a reader interview “I am touched by the individual problems of people who come to me. And I learn from individual cases where structural problems lie.” This week, Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn had plenty of opportunity to talk to citizens directly: A citizens’ dialogue in Ludwigsburg, visits to nursing homes and emergency paramedics and a reader discussion at the Badische Neusten Nachrichten offered a welcome change from the Berlin political scene.

