Cleaning windows is not exactly a favorite activity for many, but a window cleaning robot could help. I am also testing such a device for the first time, let’s see what the thing can do.

We’re all always looking for gadgets to make our lives easier. Whether it’s a robot vacuum or a Thermomix, all of these devices save us time and work. The TookFun W-1 should support you with window cleaning, you get this for a price 199,00€ on Amazon.de on offer.

Specifications TookFun W-1

TookFun W-1 suction power 2.600 Pa battery pack 650 mAh water tank 150 ml Minimum area to use 40 x 60 cm Dimensions 23,1 x 23,1 x 8 cm scope of delivery

Everything you need for clean windows is included. First of all, of course, we have that device itselfwhere directly that Safety rope incl. carabiner and the power cord are attached. Furthermore, one extra bottle, included to make filling the tank easier.

There is one for the controls remote controlUnfortunately, batteries are not included in the scope of delivery. And last but not least, the scope of delivery also includes 2 microfiber towelsso you can change them once in between even when cleaning.

Optics & processing

Since I haven’t had a window cleaning robot in my hand before, I have no comparison. First of all, it makes a solid impression visually, it is square, which is certainly suitable for windows. The workmanship looks really good at first glance, but when you touch it, you notice that it seems to be made of quite thin plastic, which unfortunately doesn’t look really high quality.

Thin plastic makes sense again in terms of weight, because after all it’s supposed to stick to the pane.

In order to be able to stick to the pane, it has a suit fan on the underside, where it draws in air accordingly, in order to be able to hold on better. In addition, there are the two rubber drives, which ensure that he can move on the disc.

In the four corners are the sensors that recognize the window frame and then give the signal “no further here”. This is how they get the Roby to turn around.

Commissioning the TookFun W-1

Before you can start, you have to consider a few things. First you connect the robot to the power supply and the emergency battery (650 mAh) must first be fully charged.

The Backup battery is a safety featureso that you can fall back on it in the event of a power failure and not suddenly fall off the disc.

Before you start cleaning

Of course you need water or glass cleaner to get windows clean. With the supplied bottle, the liquid can be easily filled into the Roby.

Then the wiping pad is moistened with water, not too wet, it is best to wring it out again and attach it to the underside of the robot.

The manufacturer also gives a few tips:

Wipe must not be too wet

wipe the sensors with a dry cloth

Do not fasten Roby too close to the edge

Now connect to the power and with that carabiner and the safety rope attach. Surely one or the other is now asking, why do I have to secure this?

That’s very simple, imagine you live on the 10th floor and Roby is supposed to wipe the windows from the outside and then falls down. In this way you ensure that it does not fall down and probably hit a passer-by or a car, which can be expensive. The manufacturer also points out that it should not be used without a safety rope.

Navigation and Settings

How does a window cleaning robot actually navigate? There are sensors in the corners of the Roby, with which it recognizes the window frame and accordingly drives in the other direction. Nevertheless, he drives in a pattern, from top to bottom and from left to right, that he also catches everything.

You can let it drive automatically or navigate with the remote control yourself. The remote control can also be used to set, among other things, whether it should spray or run dry. Or the whole thing twice.

start cleaning

Now we can attach the window cleaning robot to the pane. To do this, flip the switch on the underside and simply hold it against the pane. It attaches itself to the window, if you press the button in the middle on the top, it automatically starts cleaning.

He now moves independently along your window. Thanks to the spray technology, the pane is wetted with glass cleaner. You can turn it on and off with the remote control.

It also worked well for us when it was dry, but not with a damp cloth, although it was wrung out really well. If the cloth on the underside is too damp or too wet, then unfortunately it doesn’t move a millimeter from the spot.

corner cleaning

It really runs very close to the edge right into the corners, but a minimal stripe still remains. I can only recommend simply wiping down again with a microfiber cloth.

Duration? And suitable for whom?

Of course, we tried it out in the office on a standard window. You have to honestly say that the effort involved in setting up and preparing the Roby, including wiping it, is simply too great and time-consuming. Since you have already cleaned 3 windows in the time.

However, it will be useful for homeowners with very high windowswhere you can’t get to without a ladder. Or you live high up in a high-rise building, so you don’t want to take the risk of cleaning the windows yourself from the outside.

Conclusion: Buy TookFun W-1?

If you have normal windows and can easily get to them yourself, we recommend cleaning them yourself. The preparation for a window cleaning robot simply takes too much time. In addition, there is the time that he cleans.

For all those who live in high-rise buildings and of course do not want to risk their lives, but still want clean windows, window cleaning robots are a great thing. Or also for those with very large window fronts, where you half break a leg if you try to clean them all the way to the top.

You really have to make sure that the cloth is not too wet when using it, otherwise the Roby will not work.

Do you have a window cleaning robot? What do you think of such everyday relief?