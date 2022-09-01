Francesco Chiofalo, after days of silence, decided to tell his followers what happened to him last August 20, when he fell ill during an evening in Catania. Before the rush to the hospital then the hospitalization in Rome, the former well-known face of Temptation Insland has only begun to recover in the last few days with the help of a wheelchair and then crutches.

4 days of paralysis

Through his Instagram stories Francesco Chiofalo explained what happened to him: «I felt fine, then my arm and right leg became paralyzed. After a few seconds they started shaking like I had Parkinson’s disease. I was hit, so they decided to call an ambulance and have me rushed to the hospital ». Chiofalo said that he was anxious to be hospitalized in his city of him, in Rome. Then, continuing the story, he revealed: «The paralysis lasted for four days, at one point I thought the worst, that I would be disabled. The heaviest thing was not being able to walk, to turn in a wheelchair. After 4 days the leg and arm stopped shaking ».

Francesco Chiofalo breaks the silence on health conditions: “Thanks to Drusilla …”

Francesco Chiofalo on his feet again. Girlfriend Drusilla Gucci: “You are my warrior”

The cause of the illness

Francesco Chiofalo explained that his illness could be a consequence of the brain tumor, discovered in 2018 and removed in January 2019. For now, the hypothesis of a new surgery seems to have been averted. At the moment he is undergoing all kinds of checks and analyzes so that he understands the nature of what happened to him. “It could have been this bladder that remained in my skull after the operation that creates pressure in the brain… But it could also have nothing to do with it and it could simply be an inflammation of the nerves. For now it is all to be understood ». Francesco Chiofalo thanked all the people who supported him with multiple messages on Instagram.

Last updated: Wednesday 31 August 2022, 18:11



© breaking latest news