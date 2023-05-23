“I wanted to kidnap and hurt Biden”

“I wanted to kidnap and harm President Biden.” So the driver of the van who crashed into the safety barriers on Monday evening Lafayette Square close to White House . Police sources report it to CNN. The driver, whose identity is not yet known, was arrested on various charges, including assault and threatening the authorities.

The reconstruction of the facts The secret services are investigating the strange incident. According to an initial reconstruction, there were no injuries. “Preliminary investigation reveals man may have intentionally crashed into security barriers,” he wrote on Twitter.

Anthony Guglielmi, Chief of Communications of the Secret Service. The testimonies of those present report that the vehicle, belonging to the rental company

U-Haul, crashed into the barriers of Lafayette Square. After the first impact, the driver restarted the vehicle and hit the gate again. Once on site, the agents secured the area before inspecting the vehicle, where a

nazi flag, as evidenced by the video published by the local media.