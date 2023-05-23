Home » Greentech Index: Was ist Circular Design? Definition
Greentech Index: Was ist Circular Design? Definition

Circular design (also called “circularity by design” or circular economy design) is a concept that aims to design products, systems and business models in such a way that they support the principles of the circular economy. The circular economy aims to minimize resource consumption and waste by designing products and materials so that they can be reused, repaired, recycled or regenerated.

Consider all aspects of the circular economy

Circularity by design means that aspects of the circular economy are already taken into account during the development and design of products and systems.

The design is conceived so that products are durable, materials are easily separable and recyclable, repairs and upgrades are possible, and the use of reusable or regenerative resources is encouraged. It’s about extending the lifespan of products, minimizing waste and reducing the use of finite resources.

Product design, packaging design, architecture and urban planning

Circularity by design can be applied to different areas such as product design, packaging design, architecture and urban planning. It requires a holistic view of the entire life cycle of a product or system, from raw material extraction through production, use and reuse to disposal or reprocessing.

Build a more sustainable and resource-efficient economy

By applying circularity by design, businesses and societies can help build a more sustainable and resource-efficient economy while reducing environmental impact.

It promotes a transformation away from the linear “take-make-use-throw” economy towards a closed-loop system in which materials and resources are continuously used and recycled.

