Natalie Portman and Lily-Rose Depp are the stars of another competition in Cannes

There is another competition in ethe Cannes Film Festival which is random to the film awards ceremony. And it is what fashion brands have to get actresses to wear their creations in all instances where there are photographers, cameramen and the public with cell phones in hand.

Two actresses, by case, had these last days in Cannes a fashion rivalry that equates to any Champions League final: Natalie Portmab y Lily-Rose Depp. They are “players” of Dior and Chanel, respectively. Both mark cover the body of both to take advantage of the centrality that they –like other actresses– will have while they are at the Cannes Film Festival.

Lily-Rose Depp, always from Chanel; Natalie Portman, always in Dior.

Lily-Rose Depp –daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis–, presents in Cannes and out of competition, The Idol. In this story, she is a pop star who, in search of recognition, mixes with a nightclub businessman – who embodies Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye–, and that relationship will be access to an emotional roller coaster. For her part, Natalie Portman competes in Cannes in the official selection with May December. According to the festival’s official site, in this Todd Haynes film the plot is framed as follows: “Twenty years after their famous sensational romance took over the nation, a married couple succumb to pressure when an actress arrives to investigate. for a film about his past.”

Cannes 2023: Natalia Portman, de Dior Couture; Lily-Rose Depp, de Chanel Couture.

In the other competition at the Cannes Film Festival, “la fashion” Natalie Portman and Lily-Rose Depp, there is also an economic investment as it happens with movies. In this case, above all, the three powerful French fashion. Bernard Arnault –today, the richest man in the world–, Francois Pinault –number 28 in the world and third in France, on the Forbes list and third in–; and Alain Ernest Wertheimerwho with French DNA but residence in the United States, was positioned by Forbes as the four richest in France.

In the fashion universe, Arnault, Pinault, and Werthemeir translate respectively into three brands: Dior, Gucci, and Chanel. The first two manage a much broader portfolio of premium firms; the third is the majority shareholder of the already centenary brand of the “double C”.

Cannes 2023: Lily-Rose Depp; y Natalie Portman.

These three businessmen are the answer to why some actresses they dress in designs that may seem impossible to them or perhaps not entirely appropriate. Or even worse, that being almost filmed by photographers, there are angles that are not flattering with such dresses. But since elegance is a term that enables many meanings, it is a risk taken by the brands and their chosen actresses. The central theme for the luxury companies managed by Arnault, Pinault, and Werthemeir is to take advantage of those two weeks of red carpet in Cannes and get publicity in the media and networks.