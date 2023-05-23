5/24 China Scan participates in China A-share market

Heilongjiang│Harbin subsidizes e-commerce to sell special products

The Harbin government stated that it supports the sale of Harbin’s local specialty products on the Internet. For e-commerce companies selling local specialty products, online sales entities with annual sales of more than 20 million yuan (the same below) on well-known e-commerce platforms in the mainland, It is planned to give a subsidy of 1% of annual online sales, with a maximum of 1 million yuan.

Shanxi│West-to-East Electricity Transmission Channel Project is officially in operation

Shanxi Yushe-Jinzhong 1,000 kV substation 500 kV line project was officially put into operation on the 23rd. This project is the first west-to-east power transmission channel adjustment project put into operation in Shanxi. The project starts from the 500 kV Yushe switching station and ends at the 1,000 kV Jinzhong UHV substation, passing through Yushe County, Qi County, Pingyao County of Jinzhong City and Wuxiang County of Changzhi City. The total length of the line is 171 kilometers.

Guizhou│New energy and energy storage companies sign agreements for more than 5 years

Guizhou Province proposed the “Interim Measures for the Management of New Energy Storage Projects in Guizhou Province (Draft for Comment)” to encourage new energy power generation companies to sign agreements with energy storage companies. The capacity provides services, and the lease price is formed by means of negotiation between the two parties. The agreement period is in principle not less than 3 years, and the signing of medium and long-term agreements of 5 years or more is encouraged.

Hong Kong│Li Jiachao will attend the “Guangdong-Hong Kong Cooperation Week” activities

Hong Kong Chief Executive Lee Ka-chao will go to Guangzhou and Shenzhen on the 24th and 25th respectively to attend the Guangdong-Hong Kong Cooperation Week and promote the integration and high-quality development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Li Jiachao pointed out that Guangdong is the preferred investment destination for Hong Kong businessmen and an important trading partner of Hong Kong. The Guangdong-Hong Kong Cooperation Week series of activities will further promote Hong Kong’s services and products in various cities in Guangdong, and encourage Guangdong enterprises to invest in Hong Kong or use Hong Kong as an opportunity to go global. platform.

Guangdong│Illegal entry of alien species into Guangzhou Customs

In recent years, there has been a wave of pursuit of alternative pets by pet lovers in mainland China, and some species that do not exist in China are even more popular, leading criminals to illegally carry, deliver, and entrain exotic species into the country. In order to prevent the invasion of alien species, Guangzhou Customs launched a special operation this year, focusing on popular “exotic pets” such as insects and arthropods, and intercepted more than 400 “exotic pets” of various types that entered the country illegally.

Zhejiang│Push 33 measures to increase orders and stabilize foreign trade

Zhejiang Province recently put forward 33 measures to promote the stability and quality of foreign trade and accelerate the construction of a strong trade province. It is mentioned that the cross-border e-commerce campaign will be launched, and more than 10,000 new cross-border e-commerce export online stores will be added in 2023. Deeply cultivate traditional markets such as the European Union, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Australia, deepen the “Thousands of Groups and Thousands of Enterprises” action to expand markets and increase orders, and organize more than 1,000 groups and 10,000 foreign trade companies throughout the year to expand markets.

Jiangsu│China Metaverse Technology and Application Innovation Platform was established

The 2023 Metaverse Application Co-creation Conference and China Metaverse Technology and Application Innovation Platform Establishment Conference will be held in Nanjing on the 22nd. The platform will focus on joint technology research and development, legal ethics, business models and experts from venture capital institutions to coordinate related basic technologies, Research and development and application strategies in the fields of business forms and ethics, and promote digitalization, intelligent transformation and metaverse technological innovation in various industries.

The post 5/24 China Scan participated in China‘s A-share market appeared first on Business Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

