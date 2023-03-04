Home News Preventive archeology work announced in the Cathedral area
Given the reconstruction work that is being carried out by the district administration in the recovery of the Campo Serrano Avenue (Fifth Avenue), preventive archaeological work has been announced in the public space of the Cathedral of Santa Marta.

This is due to compliance with resolution 1395 of October 12, 2021, issued by the Colombian Institute of Anthropology and History, Icanh, that establishes the Archaeological Management Plan of said work.

At this, the Strategic Public Transport Systemstarting next week, it must carry out excavation and rescue activities as preventive archeology in the public space of the west road of the aforementioned avenue, between 16th and 17th streets, for which reason pedestrians who daily transit through this sector to be cautious and circular on the other sidewalk, that is, the eastern one.

As established by the regulations, part of the concrete slab must be removed from the pedestrian traffic (platform) between 16th Street and 17th Street, with the accompaniment of the team of archaeologists of the work, who will be permanently on the ground.

In past months, staff at the work in charge of excavation He was trained in the protocols that must be taken into account when finding elements with archaeological potential.

It should be noted that the work is at the culmination of the first phase that includes from the Railroad Avenue to 14th street.

It is important to remind the Samaria community that the road modification established for the execution of civil works prohibits the transit of private vehicles and motorcycles by this road artery of the center of the capital of the department of Magdalena.

