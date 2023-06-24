Home » Defeat of Argentina in its premiere in the U19 Basketball World Cup that is played in Hungary
Entertainment

Defeat of Argentina in its premiere in the U19 Basketball World Cup that is played in Hungary

by admin
Defeat of Argentina in its premiere in the U19 Basketball World Cup that is played in Hungary

The Argentine Under-19 men’s basketball team lost this afternoon to their Turkish counterpart, 79-67, in a match on the opening date of the World Cup in the category, which began to be played in the city of Debrecen, Hungary.

The match, valid for group D, took place at the Olah Gabor Arena in Debrecen.

In the team led by the coach from Bahia, Mauro Polla, Buenos Aires forward Lucas Giovannetti stood out, responsible for 15 goals (3-4 in doubles, 2-8 in triples, 3-4 in free throws), 8 rebounds and 2 assists in 28 minutes.

The player born in the city of Escobar 18 years ago currently wears the Estudiantes de Madrid (Spain) shirt.

There was also an acceptable task from power forward Santiago Trouet, Giovannetti’s teammate at the Madrid institution, who finished with a balance of 8 points and 11 rebounds, in 29m.

The center Samet Yigitoglu stood out in the Turkish quintet, who finished with a balance of 16 points, 8 rebounds and a goal pass.

The match between Argentina and Türkiye

Argentina will play this Sunday at 12:30 in Buenos Aires against local Hungary, who defeated South Korea, 86-59.

Other opening date markers: Lebanon 58-Slovenia 74; United States 136-Madagascar 69 (zone B); Japan 73-Brazil 94; Serbia 74-Egypt 59 (zone C)

See also  The movie "007: No Time to Die" was released for 31 days, with a gross domestic box office exceeding 400 million yuan_TOM News

You may also like

Riquelme says goodbye at the Bombonera and Messi...

Córdoba: tense moments in the closing of lists...

Argentina played a great game, but could not...

Larreta and his candidates in CABA: Maximiliano Ferraro...

Due to the rain sources, they convene an...

Alcaraz advances to the final at Queen’s Club...

Argentina, only for now, oblivious to the drought...

“Let’s build on Sergio Massa’s victory”

Andrea Franceschini’s father was arrested for stabbing a...

Rossi spoke after the announcement of the formula...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy