Defeat of Argentina in its premiere in the U19 Basketball World Cup that is played in Hungary

The Argentine Under-19 men’s basketball team lost this afternoon to their Turkish counterpart, 79-67, in a match on the opening date of the World Cup in the category, which began to be played in the city of Debrecen, Hungary.

The match, valid for group D, took place at the Olah Gabor Arena in Debrecen.

In the team led by the coach from Bahia, Mauro Polla, Buenos Aires forward Lucas Giovannetti stood out, responsible for 15 goals (3-4 in doubles, 2-8 in triples, 3-4 in free throws), 8 rebounds and 2 assists in 28 minutes.

🏀 The men’s U19 fell to Türkiye in their World Cup debut 👉 The Europeans prevailed by 79-67 on the first date of the #FIBAU19. Lucas Giovannetti was the most outstanding of the national team. This Sunday, the boys will face Hungary. 🔗 https://t.co/m6NuKlw9kf pic.twitter.com/8wqCrQQTv3 – Argentina Basketball (@cabboficial) June 24, 2023

The player born in the city of Escobar 18 years ago currently wears the Estudiantes de Madrid (Spain) shirt.

There was also an acceptable task from power forward Santiago Trouet, Giovannetti’s teammate at the Madrid institution, who finished with a balance of 8 points and 11 rebounds, in 29m.

The center Samet Yigitoglu stood out in the Turkish quintet, who finished with a balance of 16 points, 8 rebounds and a goal pass.

The match between Argentina and Türkiye

Argentina will play this Sunday at 12:30 in Buenos Aires against local Hungary, who defeated South Korea, 86-59.

Other opening date markers: Lebanon 58-Slovenia 74; United States 136-Madagascar 69 (zone B); Japan 73-Brazil 94; Serbia 74-Egypt 59 (zone C)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

