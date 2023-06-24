films, series and programs to see on June 24th…

There are many alternatives available to viewers for tonight on TV, starting with the Italia Loves Romagna charity concert in Campovolo, broadcast on Rai 1 starting at 20:35 and with the presence of many Italian music stars. Channel 5 replies with The show of recordswhile for the cultural and environmental in-depth study space at the Special Eden – A planet to savebroadcast starting at 21:15 on La 7.

There are also several options for the cinema tonight on TV. Italia 1 broadcasts in succession Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom Of Steven Spielberg e Deep blue Of Renny Harlinwhile Rete 4 replies with Life is a wonderful thing Of Carlo Vanzina e Crazy things Of Vincent Salemme. Appointment with Italian cinema also on Rai Movie, which broadcasts first Professor Cinderella Of Leonardo Pieraccioni and to follow The minister Of George Amato. Below, everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on June 24, 2023

Rai 1

20:35 – Italy Loves Romagna (musical)

00:30 – TG 1 Evening (news)

00:35 – Taobuk Festival SeeSicily (current events)

Rai 2

21:20 – Deadly Wishes (film by Devon Downs, 2020)

11.00 pm – TG 2 Dossier (current events)

11.45pm – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)

11.50 pm – TG 2 Stories: Stories of the week (current events)

00:30 – TG 2 Carpenter (column)

00:55 – TG 2 Yes, travel (column)

01:10 – TG 2 Eat Parade (rubrica)

01:35 – Appointment at the cinema (column)

01:40 – Rai News 24 (news)

Rai 3

21:20 – My brilliant friend (television series, season 1 episodes 7-8)

11.40 pm – TG 3 Mondo (news)

00:05 – TG 3 Agenda of the world (column)

00:15 – A day in the magistrate’s court (column)

01:20 – Out of hours. Things (never) seen (film container)

01:35 – Act without words (theater)

01:55 – Chancellor Krehler (theater)

Network 4

21:25 – Life is a wonderful thing (film by Carlo Vanzina, 2010)

11:30 pm – Crazy things (film by Vincenzo Salemme, 2005)

01:15 – TG 4 The last hour Night (newscast)

01:35 – Raffaella Carrà presents… (show)

Channel 5

21:20 – Lo show dei record (show)

00:45 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

21:20 – Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (film by Steven Spielberg, 1984)

11:45 pm – Deep Blue (film by Renny Harlin, 1999)

01:45 – Prodigal Son (television series, season 1 episode 10)

the 7

21:15 – Special Eden – A planet to save (column)

00:05 – TG La 7 (news)

00:15 – Antechamber with a view (directory)

00:25 – On air (news)

TV 8

19:15 – Alessandro Borghese – 4 Restaurants (cooking show)

22:45 – Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotel (real TV)

00:00 – A dream for rent (real TV)

New ones

21:25 – Disappeared – The Elena Ceste case (documentary)

11:25 pm – Evil nearby – The murder of Chicca Loffredo (documentary)

01:05 – Family crimes (real crime)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Professor Cenerentolo (film by Leonardo Pieraccioni, 2015)

10:45 pm – The Minister (film by Giorgio Amato, 2015)

00:35 – Murder by Death – Knives Out (film by Rian Johnson, 2019)

Iris

9.00 pm – 10.00 am: flat calm (film by Phillip Noyce, 1989)

23:10 – La talpa (film di Tomas Alfredson, 2011)

01:05 – The image of desire (film by Bigas Luna, 192397)

Cielo

21:15 – Nude for the assassin (film by Andrea Bianchi, 1975)

11.15pm – Sex Trips for Girls – Hot Caribbean (Documentary)

00:15 – XXX – A red light profession (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – Rogue – High Risk Mission (film by Michael J. Bassett, 2020)

23:05 – The Pool (film di Ping Lumpraploeng, 2018)

00:40 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)

00:45 – Perry Mason (television series, season 1 episodes 7-8)

Rai 5

21:15 – That’s Life! (show)

10.45pm – Visions (column)

11.15pm – Manzoni 90 (documentary)

00:10 – Rock Legends (documentario)

01:30 – Rai News – Night (newscast)

01:35 – Strinarte (documentary)

