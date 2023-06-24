Home » Hundreds of devotees accompanied Santa Rita – breaking latest news
by admin
The temple of the San Juan de El Valle parish, located in the center-north of the city of Loja, has several images appreciated by devotees, including Saint Rita de Casia, patron saint of impossible cases.

The story tells that Saint Rita was an obedient daughter, faithful wife and mistreated by her husband, mother, widow, religious and stigmatized. Her devotion to her image grows with the passing of the days because she identifies with the daily life of the people, and the parishioners usually come to her when she has marital or health problems and she grants them her miracles. .

The tradition is that when going to visit the image or for the Eucharist in her honor, the devotees must carry a red rose, this because before the death of Saint Rita, her last wish was a rose from her garden. (YO)

