It is already the second product, in a short time, that undergoes food withdrawal due to the presence of this bacterium. Here are all the details.

The case of the Listeria bacterium he’s getting very serious. After the sausage case, in fact, the Ministry of Health has published on its official website the food recall of salmon and mayonnaise sandwiches. The Allegri Sapori brand is in the sights and there are two lots to pay close attention to: n. 22952-1 and n. 22952-2. The consumption of this product can lead to serious consequences and if you are in possession of a package with one of the indicated lots, do not consume it and return it to the point of sale purchased as a precaution.

The problem inside the salmon sandwich, as it happened for the frankfurters, is the presence of Listeria monocytogenes. Many cases have emerged in the peninsula, last week the death of an 83-year-old man was recorded, and a case of listeria meningitis is also suspected in Alexandria. At the moment the investigations are still ongoing but the alarm and the withdrawal of these products is urgent and real.

Food withdrawal due to the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes, return the product to the point of sale

Il bacterium-killer which causes listeriosis is present in soil, water and vegetation so it can easily contaminate foods such as vegetables, milk and meat. Man encounters this bacterium through contaminated food. Pregnant women, infants, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are most affected.

The listeriosis it appears mild to pregnant women, but causes severe pathologies in the fetus or newborn. Elderly people and people with weak immune systems, on the other hand, develop severe infections of the bloodstream (causing sepsis) or of the brain (causing meningitis or encephalitis). Listeria infections can sometimes affect other parts of the body, including bones, joints, and areas of the chest and abdomen.

The severity of the disease it depends a lot on the dose with which one came into contact and on the health of the affected person. A mild form can cause symptoms such as flu-like forms, gastroenteritis, fever. More severe forms can cause septicemia, meningitis and cause abortion. The bacterium is resistant to low temperatures, while it is sensitive in high ones. In fact, especially for pregnant women, the consumption of cooked food is recommended.

