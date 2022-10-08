Home News He falls on the Moiazza and hits his face on the wall
News

by admin
Vicenza mountaineer flies to Moiazza. She gives up a protection and a 44-year-old from Marostica hits the wall with her face. Shortly before noon, the woman was climbing via Decima on the Scalet delle Masenade and was the first of the consortium. Her companions lowered her onto a ledge below, where she was recovered from the 118 helicopter with a 50-meter winch. The first treatments at the Carestiato refuge, then the transport to the Treviso hospital

