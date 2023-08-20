If you have arthritis try looking for the bacteria

Is called Subdoligranulum didolesgii and it is a bacterium that remained unknown until a few months ago. What it does is contained in the name: in the Cherokee language, in fact, the word didolesgii means “rheumatism” and was chosen not by chance by the researchers who identified it, considering it among those responsible for rheumatoid arthritis.

Il Subdoligranulumdescribed on the pages of the magazine Science Translational Medicinehowever, is in good company: the list of bacteria potentially linked to rheumatic diseases also has other members and not all with such eloquent names, it must be said.

