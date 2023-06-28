If you have super dry skin in the summer you have to be careful how you wash: these mistakes are very serious!

Mistakes to avoid to avoid dry skin – modaeimmagine.it

We reveal some valuable tips to avoid finding yourself with dry skin during the hottest months of the year.

We are well aware that summer can damage our skin and it can do it in different ways if we don’t use the right precautions. How many times have we been told to always apply sunscreen whenever we expose ourselves to the sun or simply go to the beach?

In fact, UV rays affect the skin even if you are in the shade or under an umbrella. But sunscreen isn’t the only advice you should follow when it comes to protecting your skin, preventing it from drying out or suffer other damage.

Over the years many of you will have found each other in the same situation. From one day to the next you notice that the skin begins to become more and more dry. But what is the reason? Could it be due to some actions we take?

Indeed there are some habits daily or weekly that many people tend to follow but which can compromise the health of the skin, making it dry and dry. So let’s find out the mistakes that you should definitely avoid.

How to avoid dry skin

Many of us are looking forward to summer when we finally get the chance to spend the day outdoorsby the sea or by the lake, carrying out activities that cannot be done in the coldest periods of the year.

However, precisely for this reason, we tend to make some mistakes that can compromise the state of our skin. In fact, the latter is not prone to dryness only in the winter months, but also during the summer ones, especially if you continue to make the same mistakes.

Tips for taking care of the skin

Dry skin can partly result from genetics but is often caused by some internal or external factor. However, this phenomenon occurs when the skin barrier undergoes an alteration, which deprives the skin of water and lipids. The latter can be due to a series of habits that we usually carry out.

For example, during the summer time many people tend to get high showering too frequently and this will only weaken the skin barrier causing the fateful skin dryness. Another mistake to avoid concerns the use oftoo hot water which almost completely dissolves the hydrolipidic film present on the skin. Also, never ever use it too foamy soap which eliminates an excessive amount of the sebum naturally present on the skin and which is already quite scarce on dry skin. As for soaps, better to opt for cleansing oilslow foaming but still effective.

