Picnic in mid-August, how to store food to avoid taking risks

Picnic in mid-August, how to store food to avoid taking risks

What to eat under an umbrella or if you have a picnic in the mountains or in the park? How to best prepare at home and preserve dishes that could remain for hours in hot environments and at risk of deterioration? What to pay attention to if you buy food from street vendors on the beach or at the bar? Here are the answers to these and other questions with the advice of two experts in human nutrition and food microbiology, Donato Angelino, associate professor of human nutrition at the University of Teramo and member of the board of directors of the Italian Society of Human Nutrition (SINU) and Annalisa Serio, associate professor of food microbiology at the University of Teramo.

August 14, 2023 | 08:29

