Deputy Director Su Xiaohong Conducts Research on High-Quality Development of Rural Tourism in Hebi City

Deputy Director of Provincial People’s Congress Conducts Research on Rural Tourism Development and Holds Symposium on Education, Science, Culture, and Health

Hebi City, August 14, 2023 – Su Xiaohong, the deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, recently visited Hebi City to conduct research on the high-quality development of rural tourism. During this visit, he also held a symposium to discuss the education, science, culture, and health work of provincial people’s congresses.

Accompanied by Mayor Zhao Hongyu, Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress Shi Quanxin, and Deputy Directors of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress Wang Haitao and Zheng Zhixue, Su Xiaohong’s research team visited several locations including Xiyangqitun Village in Yishan Street, Junxian County, the ancient city of Junxian County, No. 5 Valley Homestay, Sangyuan Township in Shangyu Township, Qibin District, and the former site of the Shilin Conference in Shilin Town, Shancheng District. The purpose of these visits was to conduct on-the-spot investigations on the layout of the rural tourism industry and the development of the homestay industry.

During the research, Su Xiaohong emphasized the importance of high-quality development of rural tourism as a measure to comprehensively promote rural revitalization. He stressed the need to accurately identify key areas for development, adhere to planning guidance, and focus on project planning and brand creation. Additionally, he highlighted the need to preserve regional characteristics, prioritize ecological considerations, protect traditional rural features, and improve infrastructure construction.

Furthermore, Su Xiaohong stressed the importance of operation and publicity, attracting and nurturing professional talents, and addressing the needs of young consumer groups. He also emphasized the importance of standardizing management services and creating a cluster of homestays with regional characteristics, in order to drive the local economy and accelerate the process of rural modernization.

In the symposium on the education, science, culture, and health work of the National People’s Congress, Su Xiaohong received reports on the progress of such work in Hebi City, Anyang City, Xinxiang City, Jiaozuo City, Puyang City, Jiyuan Demonstration Zone, and other areas. He commended the solid implementation and remarkable results achieved in these cities.

Su Xiaohong acknowledged the wide range and high level of professionalism involved in the education, science, culture, and health work of the National People’s Congress. He emphasized the importance of the people’s congress system and the need to enhance the sense of responsibility and mission in carrying out the work of the people’s congress in the new era. Su Xiaohong also stressed the need to ensure unwavering party leadership and to strengthen the ability to perform duties without interruption, in order to lay a solid foundation for improving the performance of duties.

Mayor Zhao Hongyu welcomed the research team from the Provincial People’s Congress and expressed gratitude for their long-term support to Hebi City. He also introduced the city’s work in technological innovation and cultural tourism.

The visit of Su Xiaohong and the discussions held during the symposium signify the government’s commitment to promoting rural tourism development and improving education, science, culture, and health services. With their guidance, Hebi City and other areas in the province can look forward to further progress and revitalization.

