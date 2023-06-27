If you want to sleep peacefully, these are the foods to enjoy at dinner

In summer, taking care of your diet and not weighing yourself down in the evening is essential to avoid staying up all night in the grip of some intestinal disorder. Here are the recommended foods.

In summer, the heat and sultriness put us to the test every day. For this reason it is important to take care of our diet, favoring light, low-calorie foods with little seasoning. This is to avoid the onset of intestinal disorders, indigestion or simple stomach aches.

What foods to prefer in the summer so as not to weigh yourself down in the evening

Do you want to sleep soundly? So, especially with the summer heat, it would be better to avoid certain foods which would risk weighing us down too much, affecting our rest.

To be integrated are some essential substances that can fail with the summer heat, such as: mineral salts, vitamins, water and fibres. Precisely for this reason it would be appropriate to prefer green leafy vegetables and simple to digest proteins such as white meat or fish and of course: plenty of water and seasonal fruit!

The 0 km ingredients are excellent as in addition to reducing global pollution for transport, they are much more genuine and healthy. In this regard, you might be interested in the list of seasonal fruit and vegetables in June!

They are certainly to be avoided, to rest well at night:

foods seasoned too much with salt, oil or other fatty sauces such as ketchup and mayonnaise; fried heavy meats and fast food game.

A good night’s sleep is essential for well-being and health. Many factors can affect sleep quality, including diet. There are foods that can promote restful and peaceful sleep when eaten at dinner. Let’s find out together what they are and how they can help you get the sleep you need.

A balanced summer dinner could include:

a portion of fish such as sea bream baked in foil or in salt; a portion of salad with tomatoes and carrots, a spoonful of extra virgin olive oil and salt; a few slices of wholemeal bread.

Pesce

Fish, especially salmon, tuna and trout, is rich in omega-3s, essential fatty acids that promote sleep. These fatty acids help reduce inflammation in the body and improve sleep quality. Additionally, fish is also a good source of vitamin B6, which is involved in the production of melatonin, the hormone that regulates sleep.

Nights

Nuts, such as almonds, pecans and Brazil nuts, they are rich in melatonin, serotonin and magnesium. These nutrients can promote peaceful sleep. Additionally, nuts also contain protein and healthy fats that can help you feel full and satisfied after dinner.

Green leafy vegetables

Leafy green vegetables, such as spinach, chard and collard greens, they are rich in calcium and magnesium. Both of these minerals are important for sleep regulation. Calcium helps the brain use the amino acid tryptophan to make melatonin, while magnesium reduces the release of adrenaline, a hormone that can interfere with sleep.

Chamomile tea

Chamomile is known for its calming and relaxing properties. A hot chamomile tea before bed can help relax the body and promote sleep. Chamomile also contains antioxidants and flavonoids that may have general health benefits.

Whole grains

Whole grains, such as quinoa, oats and spelt, are high in complex carbohydrates and fiber. These foods can help regulate blood sugar levels and promote more stable sleep. In addition, quinoa and oats also contain melatonin, the sleep hormone.

Milk and dairy products

Milk and dairy products, such as yogurt and cheese, contain tryptophan, an amino acid that promotes sleep. Tryptophan is converted in the brain into serotonin and melatonin, two substances that regulate sleep.

Banana

Bananas are a great evening snack. They are rich in tryptophan, potassium and magnesium, which can promote quality sleep. The Tryptophan helps produce serotonin and melatonin, promoting relaxation and sleep regulation. Potassium and magnesium are minerals that are important for muscle relaxation and stress reduction, contributing to deeper sleep.

Miele

Honey is known for its calming properties and can help improve sleep quality. Contains natural sugars that stimulate insulin production, promoting the release of tryptophan in the brain.

Cherries

Cherries are a natural source of melatonin, the hormone that regulates sleep. Eating a handful of fresh cherries or drinking cherry juice before bed can promote deeper, more restful sleep.

Nutrition alone cannot guarantee quality sleep. You also need to adopt good sleep habits, such as maintaining a regular routine, creating a comfortable sleeping environment, and limiting the use of electronic devices before bed.

Choosing the right foods at dinner can promote peaceful and restful sleep. Remember to always consult a health professional or dietician before making any significant changes to your diet. With a combination of good eating and sleeping habits, you can enjoy a restful night’s sleep and wake up refreshed and ready to take on the day.

