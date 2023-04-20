Home » Ilaria Capua brings environmental health to the theater
Ilaria Capua brings environmental health to the theater

A theatrical tour in Italy to tell the stories of men and women who have changed science and the discoveries that have helped humanity. Meetings in which the harmful effects of the exploitation of the Earth’s resources will also be discussed. An initiative that sees the scientist as the protagonist Ilaria Capuawhich brings science, health and the environment to the stage.

The first appointment of the project: “The words of circular health” is on April 27, in Perugia.

