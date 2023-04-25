immediate rehabilitation and indoor training. In six weeks he can return to the group

Reading time: < 1 minutes

Dr. Adrian Rotunno, director of the medical staff of the UAE Team Emirates, communicated a new update regarding the conditions and the future of Tadej Pogacar. The Slovenian was the victim of a bad fall during the Liège-Bastogne-Liège staged yesterday and ended with the victory of Remco Evenepoel.

“Tadej suffered a compound fracture of the scaphoid, which required a small screw to realign the bone fragments. The surgery was performed successfully and Pogacar will begin his recovery period at home. Due to the nature of the injury, full recovery is approximately six weeks. He will start working right away with rehabilitation and some indoor training on the rollers ».