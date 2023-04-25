Home » immediate rehabilitation and indoor training. In six weeks he can return to the group
Health

immediate rehabilitation and indoor training. In six weeks he can return to the group

by admin
immediate rehabilitation and indoor training. In six weeks he can return to the group

Tadej Pogacar at the Milan-Sanremo 2022

Reading time: < 1 minutes

Dr. Adrian Rotunno, director of the medical staff of the UAE Team Emirates, communicated a new update regarding the conditions and the future of Tadej Pogacar. The Slovenian was the victim of a bad fall during the Liège-Bastogne-Liège staged yesterday and ended with the victory of Remco Evenepoel.

“Tadej suffered a compound fracture of the scaphoid, which required a small screw to realign the bone fragments. The surgery was performed successfully and Pogacar will begin his recovery period at home. Due to the nature of the injury, full recovery is approximately six weeks. He will start working right away with rehabilitation and some indoor training on the rollers ».

See also  Dye Easter eggs with onion peel - tips and instructions

You may also like

“Constitution is founded on Resistance”

Roma, Dybala and Llorente stop: more trouble for...

“More than you I need Aldair”

What are good neighbors for zucchini and which...

Atalanta-Roma 3-1: the Giallorossi stay with Milan in...

Occupational Safety Day: Focus on mental stress

Pogacar: “Crazy crash, it went well for me....

Atalanta-Roma: the official formations – Fantacalcio ®

Al-Burhan and Hemeti, who are the bloodthirsty coup...

Which sport improves bone health?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy