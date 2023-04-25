Home » The 87 version of “Dream of Red Mansions” cast and crew have dinner with Baoyu’s actor’s hair all white – Minnan Net
Recently, Ouyang Fenqiang, who played Baoyu in the 87 version of “Dream of Red Mansions”, posted a video of the dinner party that the crew got together after many years. Many familiar faces appeared in the video.

Deng Jie, who plays Wang Xifeng, is the same as in the play, sitting in the C position, wearing black simple clothes, short hair and plain makeup, very down-to-earth. Although she is 66 years old, she does not look old-fashioned at all.

This time it was a party arranged by Jin Lili (Ying Chun), and the crew sang “Qingwen Song” after they were full of wine and food. From right to left, they are Xichun, Yingchun, Xiren, Fengjie, Pinger, Baoyu and Baochan.

In 1987, the CCTV version of “Dream of Red Mansions” was directed by Mr. Wang Fulin. As a costume series produced by CCTV and China TV Drama Production Center based on the famous Chinese classical literature “Dream of Red Mansions”.

In order to make the work closer to the original, the crew invited many experts and scholars to give advice. Red scholars Zhou Ling, Liu Genglu and Zhou Leilai acted as screenwriters, and set up a strong team of expert consultants for this purpose. Its lineup can be described as unprecedented and unique.

87 version of "Dream of Red Mansions" crew dinner Baoyu's hair is all white

