SPICE – Lazio’s flight does not stop. Sarri’s team beat Spezia 3-0 with goals from Immobile on penalties, Felipe Anderson and Marcos Antonio in the final. First minutes all for the landlords (Bourabia’s crossbar), then the Biancocelesti take the game back in hand and win another three points to try and escape for the Champions League. Ampadu sent off in the final for double yellow. Party at the Peak for more than a thousand Lazio fans.

22:40

90’+3′ – The match ends at the Peak

Triple final whistle, Lazio wins over Spezia 3-0 with goals from Immobile (penalty), Felipe Anderson and Marcos Antonio.

22:36

89′ – Great goal by Marcos Antonio

The Brazilian starts from midfield, jumps a defender of Spezia, dribbles Dragowski and places the ball in the net. Great goal by the midfielder, the first in the biancoceleste shirt.

22:34

87′ – It’s up to Cancellieri

Out Zaccagni, who has spent a lot, and in Cancellieri. The number 11 of Lazio is placed on the center right of the attack. Shortly after, the former Verona player gets a yellow card for having touched the ball with his hands on an opponent’s throw-in.

22:31

84′ – Red for Ampadu

Hard entry by Ampadu on Zaccagni and another yellow card. Thus arrives the red card and Spezia in ten in these final minutes.

22:26

79′ – Sarri changes again

Cataldi comes out, booked, and Marcos Antonio in. The Brazilian sees the field again, last appearance on 29 January.

22:24

77′ – Another opportunity for Lazio

Luis Alberto serves Felipe Anderson who tries to place it, Dragowski gets there and puts it in for a corner. Shortly before, protests from Spezia for an intervention by Provedel with his hands on the edge: ball always in the area, Irrati saw well.

22:18

72′ – Cataldi booked

Cataldi’s stomp on Ekdal, yellow for Lazio’s 32. He was warned, he will miss the next match against Turin.

22:15

68′ – Immobile’s game ends

Immobile exits and Pedro goes inside. The Biancoceleste striker was not very happy, applauding his fans before leaving the field.

22:14

67′ – Milinkovic close to scoring

Scheme of Lazio from a corner, with Milinkovic arriving in the area and kicking only touching the outside of the net. In the meantime ready Pedro on the sideline.

22:08

61′ – Triple substitution for Semplici

The Spezia changes: out Nikolaou, Bourabia and Gyasi and Semplici inserts Agudelo, Reca and Maldini.

22:06

59′ – Provedel decides

Sudden shot from inside the area of Ekdal, Provedel relaxes and repels well. Excellent opportunity for Spezia, which despite the double disadvantage does not give up.

21:59

52′ – Doubling of Lazio

Fast action from Lazio, then short phrasing in the area with Zaccagni serving Felipe Anderson: Goal from two steps and beautiful maneuver. 2-0 for the biancocelesti.

21:57

50′ – Excellent action by Felipe Anderson

Milinkovic serves Felipe Anderson in depth, who returns and kicks with his left foot: low shot, Dragowski saves on the ground.

21:52

46′ – The second half of Spezia-Lazio begins

It starts again at the Peak with a 1-0 lead for Lazio. First ball for Spezia.

21:35

45’+5′ – Lazio one step away from doubling the lead

Milinkovic kicks from outside, Dragowski opposes with his hands. On the rejected cross inside for Immobile who sends out. Thus ends the first half. Lazio lead 1-0.

21:33

45’+3′ – Lazio is dangerous

Immobile in front of goal misses Milinkovic’s cross, shortly after Luis Alberto closes his right foot too much in the area. He ball out.

21:30

45′ – Spezia forward again

Nzola collects a vacant ball in the area, tries to turn around: deflected shot, Provedel collects the ball. There will be 5 minutes of recovery.

21:24

40′ – Spezia shows up

Green kicks from the edge with his right foot: weak low shot, Provedel blocks the ground without problems from the central area.

21:20

36′ – Immobile scores from a penalty

Displace Dragowski and party: Ciro Immobile scored from eleven meters and Lazio ahead. 1-0 at the peak, the Biancoceleste bomber hadn’t scored since February 19th.

21:18

33′ – Penalty for Lazio

Milinkovic headed Felipe Anderson deep and was knocked down by Ampadu in the area. Penalty for the biancocelesti and yellow for the defender.

21:15

30′ – First yellow card of the match

Gyasi’s foul on Marusic: hard and late entry it is the first yellow card. Lazio took measures at Spezia after the first few minutes in suffering. Balanced match.

21:08

23′ – Problems for Zaccagni

Zaccagni gets hurt after a game clash. Right knee problems, need medical attention. Shortly before, Grisons, the goalkeeper coach, was booked for protests.

21:05

20′ – Immobile Dragowski clash

Immobile from a secluded position kicks with the tip, Dragowski rejects. The Lazio striker goes down and protests, but Irrati lets them continue. Ok also from the Var.

20:57

12′ – Nzola devours the lead

Cross from the left, Nod head, from an excellent position, sends sensationally out. Second huge opportunity for Spezia, Lazio still watching.

20:53

9′ – Excellent start for Spezia

Ball possession, high pace and a lot of aggression. Spezia started the match very well, Lazio a bit surprised. Hot weather at the Peak: sold out, about 1,300 away Lazio spectators.

20:47

2′ – La Spezia cross

Action that develops on the right, ball inside and Bourabia first kick with a sure shot: crossbar. The hosts immediately close to the opening goal.

20:45

1′ – Spezia-Lazio begins

Yes part! Started Spezia-Lazio at the peak. First ball for Lazio with the classic biancoceleste kit. Landlords with black and white shirt.

20:30

Problems for Casale

The Lazio defender, Casale, accused some problems in the pre-match warm-up. In his place, alongside Romagnoli, he will play Patric.

20:20

Pre match fights

The two supporters, in the center of La Spezia, came into contact. Police intervention was needed. Here all the details.

20:10

The words of Felipe Anderson

“The coach asked us to show great humility in facing today’s match. We have to sacrifice ourselves knowing that the road is still long, there are still many games to go. Today’s match will be fundamental for our journey to continue to stay at the top standings. We want to win in order not to depend on anyone. We know the environment that awaits us, we must have no fear but only a lot of respect. It will be necessary to be humble, sacrifice and know how to suffer. We will have to do our best to bring home the result.”. As Felipe Anderson to the microphones of Lazio Style Channel in the pre match.

19:55

The super numbers of the Lazio defense

Lazio have conceded five goals in the first half this season; in the first 29 days of Serie A, fewer goals have been conceded in the first 45 minutes of the game only seven times: lmost recently by Milan in 1993/94 (two goals conceded).

19:40

The official formations of Spezia-Lazio

SPICE (4-3-3): Dragowski; North, Ampadu, Nikolaou, Wisniewski; Bourabia, Ekdal, Esposito; Green, White, Gas. A disp.: Zoet, Marchetti, Sala, Reca, Shomurodov, Krollis, Ferrer, Kovalenko, Caldara, Maldini, Agudelo, Cipot. All.: Leonardo Simple.

LAZIO (4-3-3): provedel; Marusic, Patric, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Milinkovic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni. A disp.: Maximiano, Adamonis, Casale, Lazzari, Pellegrini, Radu, Gila, Fares, Marcos Antonio, Basic, Bertini, Pedro, Cancellieri, Romero. All.: Maurice Sarri.

19:38

The numbers of Spezia-Lazio

In the last five games, Spezia has never conceded more than one goal, it’s the best streak. And he has remained unbeaten in the last three home games, it is the effect of the Simple cure. Sarri responds with the best defense in the league, conceding just 20 goals in 29 games.

19:30

Lazio, the official formation

LAZIO (4-3-3) – Provedel; Marusic, Casale, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Milinkovic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni. All. Sarri.

19:20

Lazio, another stage for the Champions League

Lazio in confidence ready to rock Spezia. Not an easy match for the Biancocelesti who are always looking for more points for the Champions League. There is a desire to fly even higher after the victory over Juve. Kick-off at 20.45.

La Spezia – Alberto Picco Stadium