World

Barricades and flames in the streets of Paris afterwards the yes of the Constitutional Council the raising of the retirement age from 62 to 64 years. The demonstrators first gathered in front of the Hotel de Ville, then marched through the streets of the capital. On the way to the Bastille, some barricades were erected and cartons, rubbish and dumpsters were set on fire.
Parades and riots developed in all major cities of France

April 14, 2023 – Updated April 14, 2023 , 10:43 pm

