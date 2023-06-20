Immortals of Aveum has been postponed, here is the new release date on PS5, Xbox and PC

EA and developer Ascendant Studios have announced the postponement Of Immortals of Aveum. Previously expected for July 20, the new release date of the magic-based shooter on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is fortunately not too far away: the August 22, 2023.

As explained in a lengthy post on the official developer blog, the decision was made to give the team plenty of time to make the finishing touches. add more features to the PC version and make sure that the game arrives in players’ hands in pristine condition.

“Hello Battlemage. Your reactions to Immortals of Aveum over the past few weeks have been incredibly inspiring – from our trailer at the PlayStation Showcase, to our recent hands-on previews, to our latest gameplay reveal, to being named one of the most expected of the Summer Game Fest. It was amazing,” reads the post.

“As you know, this is our first game as a self-financed independent studio. We started five years ago with the ambitious goal of making an original magical FPS in a new fantasy world. Along the way, we faced a pandemic, built a new team , developed on Unreal Engine 5.1 and pushed the limits of what we thought was possible. Now we can see the finish line.”

“Recent feedback to the game proves what we already felt: Immortals of Aveum is something special. To fully realize our vision, we will take a few more weeks, setting the new launch date for Tuesday, August 22nd. This will give us the Time to further refine the game, finish optimizing all platforms, and deliver a flawless launch. We owe it to ourselves and to you. Stay tuned to our channels for more in the coming weeks, and thank you for taking this journey with us. !”

As mentioned at the beginning, fortunately we are talking about a postponement of only one month, so it won’t be a very long wait. In the meantime, you can while away the time by reading our review of Immortals of Aveum.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

