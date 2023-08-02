Implementation of Medicine Studies at University of La Rioja Underway: First Steps Taken towards Inclusion of Medical Degree

Title: University of La Rioja Takes Steps Towards Implementing Medicine Studies in Electoral Program

Date: [Current Date]

Gonzalo Capellán’s electoral program inclusion of Medicine studies at the University of La Rioja (UR) has taken a significant step forward with the initiation of discussions for the creation of a specific commission. The commission aims to identify the requirements for introducing the Medicine degree and analyze curricula from other universities.

Last week, the Mixed Monitoring Commission, consisting of representatives from the regional government and UR, reached an agreement on establishing this dedicated commission. The commission will carefully consider nearby universities such as Zaragoza, Pamplona, or Bilbao, which offer Medicine studies, as well as the possibility of the University of Burgos (Ubu) joining the initiative in the future.

Manuel Pérez, the rector of the University of Burgos, has played a pivotal role in advocating for the inclusion of Medicine in the study offer. Pérez has not only presented the project before the Ministry of Education of Castilla y León but has also called for social mobilization to garner support for the cause. The rector’s push has gained substantial backing from various sectors of society, including the College of Physicians, business leaders, and union representatives.

Proponents of the initiative emphasize the existing deficit of doctors in the community, which has led to an expansion of Medicine programs in other faculties such as Valladolid and Salamanca. The inclusion of Medicine studies at UR is seen as a potential solution to address this shortage.

Juan Carlos Ayala, the rector of the University of La Rioja, expressed his support for the inclusion of Medicine studies during an interview with Diario LA RIOJA in July. Ayala acknowledged that having a Faculty of Medicine would provide a significant boost to the community. However, he stressed the need for careful consideration regarding the underlying purpose of implementing such a program.

The UR Student Council President, Ramón Sánchez Esteban, also shares the enthusiasm for the potential inclusion of Medicine studies. He expressed his joy at the prospect of success in implanting the degree, highlighting the positive impact it could have on the university and its students.

While the process is still in its preliminary stages, the steps taken by UR and the collaboration with other institutions signal a promising future for Medicine studies at the University of La Rioja. The development of a dedicated commission underscores the commitment to addressing the shortage of doctors and providing enhanced educational opportunities in the region.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

