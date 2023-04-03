It is located in Meda, covers an area of ​​1,200 square meters and is equipped with 19 clinics with the latest generation equipment. Here is the latest innovation created by Auxologico in Meda, in Corso Resistenza 23. The service is dedicated to both sportsmen and women who need a motor rehabilitation programme. The team takes care of the patient for any sporting, motor, neuromotor, nutritional, food and psychological need.

“The patient – reads the official note – has the opportunity to carry out exercises and rehabilitation programs, using advanced technology equipment with the highest quality standards. Always under the control and supervision of the specialists and physiotherapists who make up the Auxologico Meda Rehabilitation team. The physiotherapy treatment starts from the specialist medical prescription (physiatric, orthopedic or sports medicine) and develops with a personalized path for the individual subject who is guided, first of all through neuromotor exercise, to improve his own postural, proprioceptive and motor skills to contrast and resolve any pathological conditions that may be present. The exercise can then also be aimed at improving sporting or competitive performance”.

In the structure there is also a multidisciplinary team of doctors and specialists for personalized treatment paths. The center is able to offer a qualified response for all neuromotor, cognitive, psychological and nutritional rehabilitation needs (eating disorders). All services are accessible privately and in agreement with insurance companies and supplementary health funds.







